Gradient Glide 9

Add polished captions to your videos with this clean, transparent lower third. It features an editable logo panel, bold primary title, and a gradient subtitle banner for clear role or context. The minimal, flat design works across interviews, webinars, broadcasts, livestreams, and presentations. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your brand and deliver professional on-screen identification without distraction. Smooth slide-in and staggered motion ensure a modern look that complements any footage. Make your content look broadcast-ready in minutes with this versatile, easy-to-customize lower third overlay.