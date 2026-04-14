Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gradient Glide 9 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Glide 9

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Flat design
Square shape
6exports
rating
Add polished captions to your videos with this clean, transparent lower third. It features an editable logo panel, bold primary title, and a gradient subtitle banner for clear role or context. The minimal, flat design works across interviews, webinars, broadcasts, livestreams, and presentations. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your brand and deliver professional on-screen identification without distraction. Smooth slide-in and staggered motion ensure a modern look that complements any footage. Make your content look broadcast-ready in minutes with this versatile, easy-to-customize lower third overlay.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us