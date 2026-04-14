Gradient Glide 3

Add a polished, modern identity bar to any video with this clean gradient lower third. The transparent overlay features a bold headline, optional subtitle, and a logo spot, all inside a smooth, rounded banner. It pairs a minimal, flat-design aesthetic with subtle, slide-in motion for a professional finish that doesn’t distract from your footage. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, presentations, and promos when you need crisp, readable on-screen titles.