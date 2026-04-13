Softline Lower Third 1

Create polished on-screen captions with this clean, transparent lower third. A bold headline, optional secondary detail, and a compact logo slot sit inside a sleek stripe. Flat, minimal styling keeps focus on your message, while smooth slide-ins and staggered builds add energy without distraction. Perfect for broadcasts, interviews, corporate videos, YouTube, and social reels. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand. The duotone palette and scanning highlight ensure great readability over footage while staying modern and professional.