Softline Lower Third 5

Give your videos a crisp, professional polish with this clean lower third. The flat-design stripe features a two-column layout for media, headline, subtitle, and optional details, all inside a sleek digital banner. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits perfectly over any footage. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle staggered builds keep focus on your message. Easily customize text, logo, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, interviews, event promos, and broadcasts where clarity and readability matter.