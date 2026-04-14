Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Softline Lower Third 6 - Original - Poster image

Softline Lower Third 6

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Rectangle shape
Motion title
7exports
rating
Create clean, modern captions with this elegant lower third. A slim gradient banner carries your headline and supporting details while keeping footage in focus, thanks to a transparent background. The minimal, flat design and gentle motion feel premium yet unobtrusive, ideal for interviews, tutorials, presentations, or social video. Customize multiple text fields, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth fades and staggered reveals ensure readability without distraction. Perfect as a motion title overlay or utility lower third whenever you need polished, consistent on‑screen information.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us