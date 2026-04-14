Softline Lower Third 6

Create clean, modern captions with this elegant lower third. A slim gradient banner carries your headline and supporting details while keeping footage in focus, thanks to a transparent background. The minimal, flat design and gentle motion feel premium yet unobtrusive, ideal for interviews, tutorials, presentations, or social video. Customize multiple text fields, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth fades and staggered reveals ensure readability without distraction. Perfect as a motion title overlay or utility lower third whenever you need polished, consistent on‑screen information.