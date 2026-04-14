Softline Lower Third 9

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this clean lower third overlay. The transparent, flat-design banner keeps focus on your content while delivering clear titles, subtitles, and optional social handles alongside your logo. Customize brand colors and fonts in seconds and enjoy smooth slide-in motion that feels at home in broadcasts, live streams, interviews, vlogs, and corporate videos. The minimal, duotone palette ensures strong readability on any background. Perfect for YouTube, webinars, and social content where clarity and speed matter.