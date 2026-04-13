Softline Lower Third 8

Give your videos a sharp, modern edge with this clean lower third. A bold, minimal stripe slides in with diagonal brush wipes and holds steady for clear, readable titles and details. The transparent overlay works over any footage, while customizable text fields, fonts, and colors adapt to your brand. Ideal for promos, interviews, events, and livestreams, this long banner delivers strong hierarchy with space for a headline, key info, and supporting details. Fast to edit and easy to read, it’s a reliable digital banner for professional results.