Softline Lower Third 3

Create crisp on-screen titles with this bold, minimal lower third. The transparent overlay slots seamlessly over any footage, featuring a clean digital banner for headlines and details. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match your brand. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle timing keep the focus on your message without distraction. Perfect for interviews, presentations, vlogs, news segments, and more. Designed for clarity and speed, this flat, high-contrast bar ensures great readability across platforms. Add professional polish to your videos with a versatile lower third that looks sharp in any edit.