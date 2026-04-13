Softline Lower Third 4

Create crisp, modern lower thirds in seconds. This minimal, flat-design title bar delivers bold typography and a clear two-line hierarchy, perfect for names, roles, and concise info. The transparent overlay sits neatly over any footage, while smooth slide-in motion adds polish without distraction. Easily customize headline and subtitle text, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, presentations, livestreams, and social content, this versatile motion title keeps your message legible, vibrant, and on-brand.