Softline Lower Third 2

Give your videos a sharp, modern edge with this minimal, bold lower third. A sleek sliding banner presents your headline and supporting info on a transparent overlay, making it ideal for interviews, explainers, livestreams, and social videos. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds. The flat design and smooth staggered reveals keep attention on your message while blending seamlessly over any footage. Whether you need a quick nameplate or a clean title cue, this versatile digital banner delivers professional results fast.