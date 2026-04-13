Softline Lower Third 7

Design crisp, professional lower thirds in seconds. This clean, flat-design banner features energetic slide-ins, diagonal accents, and full transparency for seamless overlay on any footage. Easily customize headline and supporting lines, add your logo, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, webinars, news segments, presentations, and social videos, it keeps information readable without stealing the spotlight. Deliver a polished, modern look across platforms with a versatile, lightweight title strap that works anywhere you need a clear ID or callout.