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Cute Dracula Reveal - Original - Poster image

Bat-to-Brand

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Cute
Logo animation
Halloween
Cartoon
14exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful Halloween logo reveal. A cute 3D cartoon vampire pops in, morphs into a bat, and clears the stage for your logo and tagline. Bold spooky typography, vibrant colors, and bouncy motion set a friendly seasonal vibe. Customize the headline, logo, tagline, and color accents to match your brand. Ideal for greeting cards, intros, or outros on social media, streams, and videos. Easy setup and fully editable audio so you can pick the perfect track. A fun, on-brand way to celebrate Halloween and delight your audience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us