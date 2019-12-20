Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Year in a Review 2019 - Original - Poster image

Year in a Review 2019

00:24 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 5 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Festive
Greeting Card
Christmas
3D motion graphics
531exports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a cozy Christmas slideshow greeting card. This elegant 3D gallery frames your favorite photos as bordered prints, surrounded by ornaments, snowflakes and decorated trees. Gentle camera moves, soft depth of field and falling snow create a festive, intimate atmosphere. Easily edit captions and messages, adjust border styling, and make it your own. Ideal for family memories, team thank‑yous, or brand season’s greetings—ready for social or email. Celebrate the season with a beautiful, customizable greeting that feels refined, festive and heartfelt.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
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Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us