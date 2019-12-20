Year in a Review 2019

Share warm holiday wishes with a cozy Christmas slideshow greeting card. This elegant 3D gallery frames your favorite photos as bordered prints, surrounded by ornaments, snowflakes and decorated trees. Gentle camera moves, soft depth of field and falling snow create a festive, intimate atmosphere. Easily edit captions and messages, adjust border styling, and make it your own. Ideal for family memories, team thank‑yous, or brand season’s greetings—ready for social or email. Celebrate the season with a beautiful, customizable greeting that feels refined, festive and heartfelt.