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Aqua Reverie - Post - Original - Poster image

Aqua Reverie - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glow
Atmospheric
Music
Underwater
8exports
rating
Turn your track into a serene, audio‑reactive journey beneath the waves. This elegant visualizer features glowing marine forms drifting through a dreamy underwater scene, accented by sparkles and soft light. Clean, centered titles showcase artist and song info with a running time display. Tailor the vibe by adjusting scene and text colors, frequency sensitivity, and optional effects. With smooth floating motion and neon gradients, it’s perfect for ambient, chillhop, downtempo and more. Ideal for social posts and releases—simply add your audio and let your music breathe in a calming, premium setting.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us