Aqua Reverie - Post

Turn your track into a serene, audio‑reactive journey beneath the waves. This elegant visualizer features glowing marine forms drifting through a dreamy underwater scene, accented by sparkles and soft light. Clean, centered titles showcase artist and song info with a running time display. Tailor the vibe by adjusting scene and text colors, frequency sensitivity, and optional effects. With smooth floating motion and neon gradients, it’s perfect for ambient, chillhop, downtempo and more. Ideal for social posts and releases—simply add your audio and let your music breathe in a calming, premium setting.