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Prism Light - Original - Poster image

Auric Prism

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Crystals
Audio reactive
Music
7exports
rating
Showcase your music with a premium, audio‑reactive visualizer featuring a polished 3D crystal cluster, prism light rays, and a clean two‑column layout. The crystal rotates gracefully as the waveform and subtle accents react to your track. Minimal and elegant, this dark, glossy aesthetic suits any genre and highlights artist and song details with a built‑in timer. Fine‑tune spectrum ranges, band density, and colors to match your brand or mood. Perfect for full‑length uploads, teasers, or ambient visuals, this template delivers a sophisticated, modern look for your music.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us