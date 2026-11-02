Auric Prism

Showcase your music with a premium, audio‑reactive visualizer featuring a polished 3D crystal cluster, prism light rays, and a clean two‑column layout. The crystal rotates gracefully as the waveform and subtle accents react to your track. Minimal and elegant, this dark, glossy aesthetic suits any genre and highlights artist and song details with a built‑in timer. Fine‑tune spectrum ranges, band density, and colors to match your brand or mood. Perfect for full‑length uploads, teasers, or ambient visuals, this template delivers a sophisticated, modern look for your music.