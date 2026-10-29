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Pipework Pulse - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Pipework Pulse - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Industrial
3D motion graphics
Audio reactive
Gears
8exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a vertical, steampunk-inspired music visualizer. A 3D engine of gears, gauges, pipes and a glowing lamp animates to your audio, while optional timecode and a progress bar keep listeners informed. Customize neon, ambient and lamp colors, choose fonts, and target specific beat frequencies for tighter response. The dark, industrial aesthetic with luminous accents gives any genre a premium edge, from EDM to rock. Perfect for uploads, releases, teasers and streams—brand it fast, sync your song and publish a distinctive, audio‑reactive visual.
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Menu
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Intro
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Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us