Pipework Pulse - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a vertical, steampunk-inspired music visualizer. A 3D engine of gears, gauges, pipes and a glowing lamp animates to your audio, while optional timecode and a progress bar keep listeners informed. Customize neon, ambient and lamp colors, choose fonts, and target specific beat frequencies for tighter response. The dark, industrial aesthetic with luminous accents gives any genre a premium edge, from EDM to rock. Perfect for uploads, releases, teasers and streams—brand it fast, sync your song and publish a distinctive, audio‑reactive visual.