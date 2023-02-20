Back To School Title 1

Bring a fun, scholastic touch to your videos with a playful paper‑cut motion title. Built from layered paper panels on a notebook grid, it features hand‑drawn doodles for an authentic classroom vibe. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for education content, back‑to‑school promos, intros, and presentations. Personalize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand or lesson. The snappy tile reveal and staggered motion keep attention while staying friendly and approachable. A quick, creative way to add school-themed flair to your content.