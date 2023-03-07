Back To School Title 3

Bring an academic spark to your videos with a playful back-to-school motion title. This transparent overlay features set-square styling, grid lines, doodle-like math symbols, and textured paper panels. The bold, geometric layout and lively slide-in animation make your headline pop on any background. Easily customize text and colors to match your brand or classroom vibe. Perfect for lessons, education promos, YouTube intros, or presentations that need a smart, creative touch—drop it over footage and go.