Back To School Title 4

Bring classroom charm to your next video with a playful, transparent title overlay. This scrapbook-inspired design layers paper cutouts, graph-style grids, and tape strips to deliver an energetic educational vibe. Perfect for back-to-school promos, lessons, presentations, and social clips, it features customizable text fields and colors to match your branding. The centered, asymmetric collage builds with staggered motion and poppy slide-ins for maximum impact. Drop it over footage to open or close content with a smart scholastic look, fast.