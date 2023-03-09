Slideshow for my birthday party
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Back To School Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Back To School Title 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Papercraft
Back to School
Education
Paper
67exports
rating
Add a fun, scholastic touch to your video with a transparent motion title built from papercraft notes and classroom tools. Hand-drawn grids, ruler details and bouncing letters assemble into bold, readable headlines. Perfect for back-to-school promos, lessons, presentations, and YouTube intros, this overlay keeps your footage visible while delivering playful, kinetic typography. Easily adjust colors and fonts, personalize the text fields, and drop it over any background for a polished education-themed look in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us