Back To School Title 5

Add a fun, scholastic touch to your video with a transparent motion title built from papercraft notes and classroom tools. Hand-drawn grids, ruler details and bouncing letters assemble into bold, readable headlines. Perfect for back-to-school promos, lessons, presentations, and YouTube intros, this overlay keeps your footage visible while delivering playful, kinetic typography. Easily adjust colors and fonts, personalize the text fields, and drop it over any background for a polished education-themed look in seconds.