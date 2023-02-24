Back To School Title 2

Bring a cheerful, back-to-school vibe to your videos with a transparent motion title built from layered paper strips and a notebook grid panel. This playful design is ideal for education content, announcements, chapter openers, and social clips. Edit the text, choose your fonts and colors, and drop it over your footage for instant classroom flair. The grungy papercraft look, clean two-column layout, and snappy slide-in animation make your message stand out while keeping it friendly and on-brand.