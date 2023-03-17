Back To School Title 7

Build engaging back-to-school titles with this playful, paper-cut motion title overlay. Styled with educational iconography, grid lines and classroom drawing tools, it assembles quickly into a bold, centered headline. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage for intros, chapters or callouts. Tweak colors and fonts to match your brand and use it across lessons, presentations, YouTube videos and promos. Crisp slide-ins, staggered motion and tactile textures deliver a friendly, scholastic vibe that feels fresh and fun.