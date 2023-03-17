Back To School Title 8

Give your education content a bold lift with a transparent motion title overlay built from paper panels, tape strips and geometric school graphics. This grunge scrapbook design features quick, staggered slide-ins and kinetic typography for an energetic reveal. Perfect for back‑to‑school intros, YouTube chapters, classroom presentations and scholastic promos. Easily customize text, font and colors to match your brand or classroom theme and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Fast to edit, striking on screen, and designed to keep viewers focused on your message.