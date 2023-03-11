Back To School Title 6

Give your education content a polished, playful touch with this transparent motion title overlay. Built from bold geometric shapes, grid lines, and math icons, it’s perfect for back-to-school themes, lessons, and academic videos. The design features a clear headline band with a secondary line beneath, making it great for use as a centered title or a lower third. Easily tailor colors and typography to match your brand or classroom style. With clean 2D panels, paper textures, and staggered reveals, it drops into any edit in seconds and elevates your message effortlessly.