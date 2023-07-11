Colorful Lower Thirds 1

Bring on-screen identities to life with a modern, Memphis-style lower third. This transparent overlay features bold flat shapes, playful accents, and clean typography. Customize headline and subtitle text, swap fonts, and fine-tune a vibrant color palette to match your brand. Snappy slide-in motion and staggered reveals make names and roles stand out in interviews, vlogs, webinars, and livestreams. Designed for fast workflows, it drops seamlessly over any footage and exports in crisp full HD. Make your titles clear, consistent, and on-brand in seconds.