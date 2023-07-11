Colorful Lower Thirds 7

Bring your on-screen titles to life with a vibrant, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features bold flat-design panels, playful Memphis accents, and kinetic letter reveals for a polished, energetic look. Customize fonts and colors to match your branding, then drop it over interviews, vlogs, presentations, promos, or livestreams. The clean geometric layout keeps names and roles clear and legible while the motion adds personality. Fast, stylish, and easy to adapt—perfect for YouTube, corporate videos, and social content.