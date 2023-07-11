Colorful Lower Thirds 2

Add a punchy, modern lower third to your videos with playful Memphis-inspired shapes and vibrant color blocks. This transparent overlay features bold typography housed in sliding ribbon panels, perfect for names, titles and roles. Easily customize fonts, text and a flexible color palette to match your brand. The energetic 2D motion and clean flat design make it ideal for YouTube, interviews, livestreams, presentations and promos. Drop it over any footage for instant, professional on-screen identification and a fresh, eye-catching look.