Colorful Lower Thirds 5

Create eye-catching lower thirds with a playful Memphis vibe. This transparent overlay features bold, geometric shapes and vibrant colors to highlight names and titles in style. Easily customize the color palette, fonts, and text fields to match your brand or project. Smooth slide-ins, staggered reveals, and a typewriter effect give your titles energetic polish without overpowering your footage. Perfect for intros, interviews, presentations, and social videos where clean, modern identification is key. Drop it over any edit and move on—fast, flexible, and ready for your workflow.