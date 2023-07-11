Colorful Lower Thirds 9

Add punchy, modern on-screen nameplates with this colorful lower third overlay. Built in a clean flat design with playful Memphis accents, it features kinetic typography, sliding panels, and bold, readable text for names and roles. The transparent background makes it perfect for editors and creators who need fast, polished titles over any footage. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand and keep your videos consistent across intros, interviews, and presentations. Easy to use and attention-grabbing, this lower third elevates your production value in seconds.