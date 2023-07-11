Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Lower Thirds 9 - Original - Poster image

Colorful Lower Thirds 9

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Flat design
Digital banner
Slide-in
Memphis
63exports
rating
Add punchy, modern on-screen nameplates with this colorful lower third overlay. Built in a clean flat design with playful Memphis accents, it features kinetic typography, sliding panels, and bold, readable text for names and roles. The transparent background makes it perfect for editors and creators who need fast, polished titles over any footage. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand and keep your videos consistent across intros, interviews, and presentations. Easy to use and attention-grabbing, this lower third elevates your production value in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us