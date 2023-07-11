Colorful Lower Thirds 8

Create eye-catching lower thirds in seconds with a modern, colorful overlay. This flat, Memphis-inspired design features a skewed banner, playful geometric accents, and clean typography. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand or video style. Perfect for YouTube, presentations, promos, and interviews, it renders over footage thanks to a transparent background. Smooth slide-in animations and staggered elements keep attention on names, roles, or key info. Make polished titles fast without complex setup—just edit and export.