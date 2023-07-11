Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Colorful Lower Thirds 3 - Original - Poster image

Colorful Lower Thirds 3

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Memphis
Digital banner
Slide-in
Flat design
77exports
rating
Give your videos a punchy identity with a colorful, transparent lower third. This modern Memphis-style title features bold typography, flat design panels, and energetic slide-in reveals with a playful letter-by-letter build. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand or series. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, promos, interviews, and corporate content. Designed as an overlay, it sits cleanly over footage and keeps attention on your message. Quick to edit and eye-catching on any background, it’s a fast way to add professional polish and personality to your content.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Edit
Pack (9)
Themes (9)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Colorful Lower Thirds 1
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 1 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 2
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 2 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 3
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 3 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 4
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 4 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 5
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 5 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 6
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 6 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 7
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 7 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 8
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 8 Original theme video
Colorful Lower Thirds 9
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Colorful Lower Thirds 9 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us