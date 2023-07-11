Colorful Lower Thirds 3

Give your videos a punchy identity with a colorful, transparent lower third. This modern Memphis-style title features bold typography, flat design panels, and energetic slide-in reveals with a playful letter-by-letter build. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand or series. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, promos, interviews, and corporate content. Designed as an overlay, it sits cleanly over footage and keeps attention on your message. Quick to edit and eye-catching on any background, it’s a fast way to add professional polish and personality to your content.