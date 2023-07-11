Colorful Lower Thirds 6

Give your videos a lively identity with a playful, vibrant lower third. This transparent overlay features bold typography, Memphis-inspired shapes, and clean flat design for maximum clarity on any background. Customize two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop it over intros, interviews, presentations, YouTube videos, or promos. Snappy slide-in and pop-in motion adds energy without distracting from your content. Designed for easy editing and fast results, this modern title bar helps you label speakers, roles, or segments in a fun, professional way.