Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Lower Thirds 6 - Original - Poster image

Colorful Lower Thirds 6

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Memphis
Digital banner
Flat design
Bold
62exports
rating
Give your videos a lively identity with a playful, vibrant lower third. This transparent overlay features bold typography, Memphis-inspired shapes, and clean flat design for maximum clarity on any background. Customize two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop it over intros, interviews, presentations, YouTube videos, or promos. Snappy slide-in and pop-in motion adds energy without distracting from your content. Designed for easy editing and fast results, this modern title bar helps you label speakers, roles, or segments in a fun, professional way.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us