Colorful Lower Thirds 4

Bring names, titles, and roles to life with a colorful, modern lower third. This transparent overlay blends bold flat design with playful Memphis accents, zigzag patterns, and dynamic slide-ins. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, then drop it over any footage. The asymmetric, ribbon-style banner and staggered motion create an energetic, polished look ideal for intros, interviews, streams, and presentations. Quick to edit, easy to export, and designed to capture attention without stealing the show.