Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Modern Logo - Original - Poster image

Modern Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Photorealistic
Outro
109exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined 3D still‑life logo animation. A clean central panel presents your mark and tagline, surrounded by sculpted marble, wood and stone objects with sleek gold accents. Photorealistic lighting and smooth slide‑ins create an elegant, minimal identity moment that works as an intro or outro. Easily customize the logo, tagline and color options to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for corporate reels, product teasers, YouTube intros, agency idents and more.
Moysher profile image
Moysher
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
White And Black Modern Logo
By Moysher
Edit
00:08
White And Black Modern Logo Original theme video
Art Gallery Reveal
By MotionPro
Edit
2K
00:14
Art Gallery Reveal Original theme video
Luxury Gold Rings Logo
By Frolov
Edit
00:10
Luxury Gold Rings Logo Original theme video
Abstract Logo
By Moysher
Edit
00:06
Abstract Logo Original theme video
Gold Logo Reveal
By oasisfx
Edit
00:12
Gold Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Dark Gold Logo
By minimax
Edit
4K
00:08
3D Dark Gold Logo Default theme video
Modern Room Logo
By Moysher
Edit
00:08
Modern Room Logo Original theme video
Clean Outline Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:06
Clean Outline Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us