Modern Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D still‑life logo animation. A clean central panel presents your mark and tagline, surrounded by sculpted marble, wood and stone objects with sleek gold accents. Photorealistic lighting and smooth slide‑ins create an elegant, minimal identity moment that works as an intro or outro. Easily customize the logo, tagline and color options to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for corporate reels, product teasers, YouTube intros, agency idents and more.