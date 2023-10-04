Live Stream Title 1

Create a polished live stream title overlay in seconds. This transparent, minimal, and bold motion title is optimized for readability, featuring a rounded capsule badge, a prominent headline, and a supporting banner for extra info. Smooth outline reveals and subtle progress cues keep attention without distracting your audience. Perfect as a stream element overlay for gaming, webinars, podcasts, and events. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Elevate production value and keep viewers informed with a crisp, professional look.