Live Stream Title 2

Create polished stream titles in seconds with this minimal, flat design overlay. The transparent lower third features a bold title badge, circular play icon, and a neat supporting bar—perfect for live broadcasts. Customize two text lines, tweak icon, line, shape, and text colors, and drop the overlay onto any stream. Smooth pop-in motion, subtle rotation, and a typewriter build keep it crisp and professional. Ideal for intermissions, segment IDs, or channel branding where clarity and impact matter.