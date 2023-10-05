Live Stream Title 9

Elevate your broadcast with a crisp, transparent motion title designed for live streaming. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a bold headline, a supportive subtitle banner, and a distinctive circular play icon connected by a sleek line. Smooth write-on and slide-in animations keep attention without distracting from your content. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, then drag-and-drop over any footage. Ideal for stream intros, segment identifiers, or on-screen status indicators, this versatile title helps you stay clear, consistent, and on-brand across platforms.