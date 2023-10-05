Live Stream Title 4

Elevate your live broadcasts with a crisp, transparent lower third designed for easy branding. This minimal, flat-design title bar pairs a bold headline with a secondary line in a sleek badge featuring a recognizable play icon. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your channel style. The smooth line build, slide-in motion, and optional type-on effect deliver modern polish without distractions. Ideal for stream overlays, intros to segments, and quick on-screen identifiers across platforms. Make your stream look professional and consistent with effortless customization.