Live Stream Title 5
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
26exports
Make your live broadcasts stand out with a clean, animated stream title overlay. This minimal, bold design features a prominent badge, a clear headline, and a subtle sub-label, all built on a transparent alpha for effortless placement over your content. Smooth, punchy motion draws attention without distracting your audience. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and use across platforms with ease. Perfect for creators and streamers who want a professional, polished look in seconds.
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