Live Stream Title 3

Design a polished live stream title overlay in seconds. This minimal, flat-design lower third features a bold status badge, a clean rounded rectangle container, and a prominent play icon. Smooth outline reveals, slide-ins, and letter-by-letter builds keep attention on your message without visual clutter. The transparent background integrates perfectly with streaming platforms and video edits. Adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and use it as a versatile motion title or stream element for gaming, events, interviews, podcasts, and more.