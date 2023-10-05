Live Stream Title 10

Create a crisp, transparent live stream overlay that instantly identifies your broadcast. This minimal, flat design features a bold camera icon, clear titles, and a compact banner—perfect as a call-out graphic or motion title for any stream setup. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over gameplay, webinars, or events. Smooth slide-ins and a subtle typewriter reveal keep the focus on your message without distracting viewers. Ideal for stream elements on any platform, this overlay boosts clarity, recognition, and professionalism in seconds.