Live Stream Title 10
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
154exports
Create a crisp, transparent live stream overlay that instantly identifies your broadcast. This minimal, flat design features a bold camera icon, clear titles, and a compact banner—perfect as a call-out graphic or motion title for any stream setup. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over gameplay, webinars, or events. Smooth slide-ins and a subtle typewriter reveal keep the focus on your message without distracting viewers. Ideal for stream elements on any platform, this overlay boosts clarity, recognition, and professionalism in seconds.
Pack (18)
Similar templates
Best of MrsTortoise