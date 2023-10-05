Live Stream Title 6

Create polished, branded titles for your broadcasts with this minimal stream overlay. The clean, flat design features a bold badge paired with an animated play icon and connecting line for instant clarity. It’s fully transparent, so it sits perfectly over gameplay, webcams, or scenes. Customize fonts and colors in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for stream elements, panels, or on-screen callouts across platforms. Fast to set up, easy to read, and built to keep your audience focused on what matters.