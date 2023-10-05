Live Stream Title 7

Create polished live broadcasts with a clean, transparent title overlay. This minimal, flat-design motion title pairs a bold play icon with a rounded banner and crisp typography for maximum readability on stream. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins, and a type-in effect deliver an energetic build that looks great on any content category. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then export a professional lower third ready for your favorite streaming platform. Perfect for on-air status, show titles, and quick announcements without blocking your footage.