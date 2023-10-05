Live Stream Title 8

Design a crisp, professional live stream overlay in seconds. This minimal lower-third title features a bold headline, a secondary label, and a clean circular badge. Everything is fully customizable—edit text, choose fonts, and fine-tune icon, line, shape, and text colors to match your brand. The transparent background makes it ideal for live broadcasts and recordings on any platform. Smooth slide-in motion and a typewriter-style subtitle boost clarity without distraction. Build polished, on-air graphics that look great on streams, videos, and webinars.