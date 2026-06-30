Gearforge Ident

Power up your brand with an industrial 3D logo reveal forged from rotating gears, glowing accents, and cinematic depth. This epic, metal‑driven ident is perfect for intros and outros in engineering and manufacturing contexts, or any brand seeking a rugged, high‑impact aesthetic. Personalize your logo, adjust backlighting and background hues, and let the precision‑machined visuals do the talking. Smooth camera drift, depth of field, and ember particles create an immersive tunnel of motion that frames your mark at center stage. Make a bold statement with a premium mechanical vibe in seconds.