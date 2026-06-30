Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gearforge Ident - Original - Poster image

Gearforge Ident

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Industrial
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
92exports
rating
Power up your brand with an industrial 3D logo reveal forged from rotating gears, glowing accents, and cinematic depth. This epic, metal‑driven ident is perfect for intros and outros in engineering and manufacturing contexts, or any brand seeking a rugged, high‑impact aesthetic. Personalize your logo, adjust backlighting and background hues, and let the precision‑machined visuals do the talking. Smooth camera drift, depth of field, and ember particles create an immersive tunnel of motion that frames your mark at center stage. Make a bold statement with a premium mechanical vibe in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us