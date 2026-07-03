Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectral Break - Original - Poster image

Spectral Break

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Shattered glass
Shatter
8exports
rating
Make your brand shine with a cinematic 3D logo reveal built from swirling glass shards, prism refractions, and iridescent light leaks. This high‑impact ident blends elegant design with epic energy, using particle convergence and flash accents to land your mark with authority. A centered layout and tunnel perspective keep eyes locked on your logo, while a dark, vibrant palette elevates contrast and clarity. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, it’s easy to customize and ready to deliver a premium, modern finish to your content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us