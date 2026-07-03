Spectral Break

Make your brand shine with a cinematic 3D logo reveal built from swirling glass shards, prism refractions, and iridescent light leaks. This high‑impact ident blends elegant design with epic energy, using particle convergence and flash accents to land your mark with authority. A centered layout and tunnel perspective keep eyes locked on your logo, while a dark, vibrant palette elevates contrast and clarity. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, it’s easy to customize and ready to deliver a premium, modern finish to your content.