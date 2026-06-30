Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Vapor Crest - Original - Poster image

Vapor Crest

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Atmospheric
Intro
Smoke
Smoke cloud
14exports
rating
Elevate your branding with a moody, atmospheric smoke reveal. Dense, drifting plumes rise to unveil your logo at center stage, creating a cinematic focal point with depth and drama. Ideal for intros, outros, and idents across YouTube, promos, and social content. Quickly customize smoke and background colors to match your palette and pair with any soundtrack. With a clean composition and high-impact motion, this template keeps attention on your mark while the volumetric clouds add texture and intrigue. Simple controls and a polished finish make it a reliable go-to for sleek brand reveals.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us