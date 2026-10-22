Antenna Echo

Bring your track to life with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A central broadcast tower emits pulsing rings while a minimalist night landscape and subtle VHS texture set a moody, atmospheric tone. Customize colors, spectrum style, and on‑screen info to showcase artist and track details with clarity. The clean, centered layout keeps branding front and center while reactive motion syncs naturally to any genre. Perfect for uploads, premieres, visual albums, and live stream backdrops.