Antenna Echo - Post

Create a moody, signal‑driven identity for your track. This audio‑reactive music visualizer centers a broadcast tower and radiates circular spectrum waves that pulse to your sound. Clean titles and an optional timer keep things polished, while subtle VHS‑style noise adds analog texture. Customize colors, spectrum style (line, bars, dots), band density and frequency range to fit any genre. Perfect for album teasers, single releases, podcast episodes and label posts looking for an atmospheric, geometric aesthetic that spotlights the music.