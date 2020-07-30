Glitch Intro

Make a bold first impression with a fast, glitch-driven logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro pairs dark neon styling with digital distortion, particles, and light leaks to spotlight your brand. Perfect for channels, promos, events, gaming, and tech content. Customize by adding your logo, tweaking the colors, and pairing with your own soundtrack. The centered layout keeps attention on your mark while the glitch effects and flashes deliver modern, high-tech flair. Render a crisp, professional opener in minutes and give your videos a distinctive, memorable identity.